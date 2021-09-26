CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Stories on Stage presents “Harmony of the World” Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

myprimetimenews.com
 6 days ago

Denver, CO – This romantic story features live music and song. Stories on Stage presents “Harmony of the World” streaming live from Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse, along with limited in-person seating, on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance for in-person attendance. Tickets are $22 and ticket holders will receive a link prior to the performance. www.storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523.

www.myprimetimenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas rally launches day of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women's rights advocates gathered at the Texas Capitol on Saturday to protest against the country's most restrictive abortion law, launching a series of 660 marches around the United States in support of reproductive freedom. A crowd of more than 1,000 protesters assembled in sweltering...
PROTESTS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Entertainment
City
Boulder, CO
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON — Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for Covid-19 but has no symptoms, the Supreme Court said Friday. Kavanaugh, 56, who has been fully vaccinated since January, received a test Monday morning before the justices met for a closed-door conference, and the result was negative. But a second test administered Thursday yielded a positive test, the court said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

A body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says

(CNN) — Authorities in Florida have discovered a body believed to be missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a news conference Saturday. Detectives have notified Marcano's family, Mina said, but authorities are still waiting on an official identification to be made by the medical examiner.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Smith
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy