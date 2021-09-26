Stories on Stage presents “Harmony of the World” Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Denver, CO – This romantic story features live music and song. Stories on Stage presents “Harmony of the World” streaming live from Boulder’s Nomad Playhouse, along with limited in-person seating, on Friday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance for in-person attendance. Tickets are $22 and ticket holders will receive a link prior to the performance. www.storiesonstage.org or 303-494-0523.www.myprimetimenews.com
