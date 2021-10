Once upon a time, tight end Jermichael Finley was catching passes in a Green Bay Packers uniform with Aaron Rodgers on the other end of the throw, and it worked out well for all involved en route to a victory in Super Bowl XLV. But, in 2021, Finley is providing commentary on what he's seeing his former quarterback do and/or not do on the field, and he's not pulling any punches. After the Packers were walloped by the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season opener -- largely due to one of the worst games of Rodgers' otherwise illustrious career -- Finley is questioning the fire inside of the reigning league MVP.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO