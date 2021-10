The towns of Choteau and Fairfield will be doing Drive-Up Community Flu Shots. This is available to all ages (6months and older). Insurance is accepted so remember to bring your card, there is no charge for Medicare participants. Tuesday October 5th they will be in Choteau at the South side of the Pavilion from 11am to 1pm and in Fairfield October 6th at the Fairfield LDS Church Parking lot from 11am-1pm. No adult or child will be denied a vaccine due to the inability to pay. For more information call 406-466-2562.

CHOTEAU, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO