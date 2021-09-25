CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor Bears Beat Iowa State 31-29 After Failed 2-Point Try

 7 days ago
WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards. That included a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Baylor is set to take on Oklahoma State Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Texas Beats TCU 32-27 In 1st Big 12 Road Game Of Season

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas beat TCU 32-27. Robinson carried 35 times. Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high four field goals for the Longhorns. Texas improved to 4-1 with its third win in a row. Zach Evans ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for TCU. The Horned Frogs had three lost fumbles and are 2-2 after consecutive home losses. The Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
