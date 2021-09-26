CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Allen cites COVID protocols, leaves national anthem role with Sabres

 7 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a report by The Buffalo News, Doug Allen has stepped away from his longtime role of singing the national anthem before Buffalo Sabres games. Allen, who is widely recognized by Sabres fans as the man who has sung the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games for more than 25 years, said he had COVID in January in a letter posted Saturday morning. He added that "I now have natural immunity, so I am choosing to not get vaccinated."

spectrumlocalnews.com

Sabres' national anthem singer stepping away due to vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the Buffalo Sabres iconic figures is stepping away from the ice after more than two decades, because he's choosing not to be vaccinated. If you've been to a game at KeyBank Center in the last quarter century, you've probably seen Western New York native Doug Allen belting out the national anthem.
