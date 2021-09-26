Doug Allen cites COVID protocols, leaves national anthem role with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to a report by The Buffalo News, Doug Allen has stepped away from his longtime role of singing the national anthem before Buffalo Sabres games. Allen, who is widely recognized by Sabres fans as the man who has sung the "The Star-Spangled Banner" before games for more than 25 years, said he had COVID in January in a letter posted Saturday morning. He added that "I now have natural immunity, so I am choosing to not get vaccinated."