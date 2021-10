BEAUMONT, Texas — Doctors and scientists continue to release more information about COVID-19 but say there's still more to learn about other illnesses associated with the virus like MIS-C. Dre'den Lowe, a Nederland 12-year-old, is currently hospitalized in a coma at the Texas Children's Hospital in Houston after being diagnosed with the post-viral syndrome known as MIS-C.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO