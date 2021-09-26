CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NIL ?

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I have a feeling the NIL payouts to some of the guys is causing issues on the offense. This is just like that time Don Drysdale told Greg Brady he had what it takes to pitch in the majors. We all remember how that turned out.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He’s Retiring

One of the most iconic voices in baseball is officially retiring. On Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Ken Singleton announced that he’s stepping away from the broadcast booth. Singleton, who played in the MLB for 15 years, began his broadcasting career in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t until 1997 when...
MLB
tigernet.com

This is why scholarships matter (unions/NIL)

Do you think these guys would take housing, food and access to our facilities?. MLB is a multibillion-dollar business, but you may not know it by how it treats its most vulnerable athletes. We spoke to players and their advocates about what's next.
MLB
tigernet.com

Can anybody confirm the cabbage leaf?

Emily (@emilybohbemily) has created a short video on TikTok with music Take Me Out to the Ball Game. | Feel free to drag me for being a Met fan ⚾️ #baseball #nymets #mets #CandyCrushAllStars #fyp #randomfacts | Comment your favorite baseball team | Comment your favorite baseball team. “When my...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Front Office Sports

The NIL Marketability Of D-II And D-III Athletes

From his NIL profile, Caleb Eagans sounds like a Power 5 football player. The speedster nicknamed “Dflash” has so many NIL opportunities that he can afford to be picky. He’s only working with a brand if it “represents me and who I am as a person,” he told FOS. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Drysdale
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso’s Performance Today

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was once again trending on a college football Saturday morning. The former college football coach, who’s been a part of ESPN’s college football coverage for two decades, is one of the most lovable aspects of the sport. Seeing Corso on the College GameDay set on Saturday mornings should bring a smile to every college football fan’s face.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

I’ve got a sick feeling …

In my stomach after watching some of the Pitt game. They are moving the ball at will against GT. We are so screwed. I hope I’m dead wrong , but I think we got major issues with not only coaching and scheme, but talent too. How could this be with all the great recruiting classes we’ve have for the last 4 or 5 years??
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit: NIL culprit for subpar quarterback play?

Kirk Herbstreit has an interesting theory as to why some high-profile quarterbacks are struggling. On this week’s The ESPN College Football Show, Herbstreit theorized that NIL could be the culprit for subpar quarterback play. “We’ve got quarterbacks … now they’re realizing they need to be worried about their own brand....
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Question.

Who in the heyll thought it would be a good idea to put “sacred bushes” around a football field? That has to be the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Payouts
tigernet.com

TB10

Not sure if it's been asked, but would Tajh Boyd make a better QB coach than Streeter? The fact that he's a Dabo-era icon notwithstanding, does anyone think he has the acumen & drive to be a solid QB coach?
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

You would think that the coots...

"I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Domers down

24 - 13 less than 2 mins and Cincy has the ball. Great. Way have to listen to two months of Cincy to the playoff talk after beating the two P-5 opponents on their schedule.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

uga has an awesome

High school stadium entrance .... They just redid it. Looks like they put the recruits in those club seats around the entrance. Seems to be working and landing them the 5 stars.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
tigernet.com

Boo birds

If we don’t move the ball on the first 2 possessions,will the boo birds come out? Will TP get a shot?
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Playing Golf at Timberlake at 11:00 Today...

Then going out for a few drinks before the game. Then watch the Tigers beat BC 27-13. had a golf game. My only memory is that the greens were MUCH more than average fast.
GOLF
tigernet.com

Looking ahead

If Dabo decides to move on from Tony Elliott, do you think that he's would just continue to promote from within?. I believe this would be a strong possibility and, because so, I believe there would be serious cause for concern for the future of the program. To be fair, these replacements may be world beaters but not likely IMO. I have not seen Dabo make a significant move to make the team better since the Morris/Venables hires. Bates/Hall are fine coaches but Hobby/Brooks they are not. Can Dabo make some big splash hire(s) to keep the program moving forward or has he become complacent?
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Ealy looking good

I remember wishing we got him, it came down to us and Ole Miss, but not being too bummed because I thought he would end up never playing CFB due to going pro in baseball, I think he was a projected really high pick. Dude looks great, fast and strong, good hands too.
BASEBALL
tigernet.com

Pitt

I guess they weren't surprised by GT's defense formation? Or maybe they are just playing their offense and daring GT to stop it. Seeing this is kinda frustrating. Hopefully we will see our offense get out of its funk this weekend. Go Tigers!
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Recruiting

Honestly, I feel like our biggest problem this year is completely whiffing on recruiting, especially WR, IMO. While we have good receivers, we don’t have a go to receiver this year. I feel like no one has lived up to their potential. Yes I know Ross is coming back from a neck injury but I’m not talking about him.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Houston Nutt / Lou Holtz -- Coaching Story

Houston Nutt shared this story seven or eight years ago at the Savannah QB Club. Nutt stated he was a 1st or 2nd year assistant coaching RB's for Head Coach Lou Holtz. Arkansas has just been beaten in a close game. In those days, the video was OK but not at the level it is today. That said, Arkansas was down by three points to a rival and driving with a few minutes left in the 4th qtr. On a key 3rd down, the Arkansas FB missed an assignment or key block and as a result, the Arkansas QB was sacked setting up 4th and long ... and a loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy