CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Is David Hood the worst beat reporter in all sports.

By Topic
tigernet.com
 7 days ago

David either has the the worst contacts and sources in all sports or is negligent or even worse just makes up story lines and and columns. My guess is bad sources because I’ve been told for 3 months we have no offense and it’s not even close and I’m not a writer or beat reporter. I get he has to coddle the balls of Dabo to get access but it’s a disservice to the readers of this site, would rather accurate and realistic information that made up crap.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

DEER DAVID HOOD PLEASE ASK TONY ELLIOTT WHAT HE

WAS THINKING WITH THAT BONEHEADED CALL IN THE END ZONE????. May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Chat with David Hood

Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. clicked this and i dont do facebooks but was annoyed. first comment i see is some lady calling us spoiled fans..its not spoiled to expect an offense who has a coordinator getting paid 2 mil a year to run a high profile offense at an elite football school to muster more than 14 points a game in regulation against power five teams...spoiled would be having unreasonable expectations in an off year but given what all we had coming back dj included given he was a highly touted 5 star it was not unreasonable or spoiled at all to expect win every game this year minus uga that was the lone toss up on our schedule before the season started.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: Final Thoughts: Inside a play call and things to look for this week

Will the Clemson offense look a little different today? There is no doubt that the offense has been the proverbial problem child early in the season, and we’ve gone over all the numbers and the struggles ad nauseum. Full Story ». 110%er [5934]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3170. Joined: 9/17/14. Am...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Looking ahead

If Dabo decides to move on from Tony Elliott, do you think that he's would just continue to promote from within?. I believe this would be a strong possibility and, because so, I believe there would be serious cause for concern for the future of the program. To be fair, these replacements may be world beaters but not likely IMO. I have not seen Dabo make a significant move to make the team better since the Morris/Venables hires. Bates/Hall are fine coaches but Hobby/Brooks they are not. Can Dabo make some big splash hire(s) to keep the program moving forward or has he become complacent?
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hood
Person
Dabo
tigernet.com

This will age better than the loss

So when I saw this, ironically it reminded me of Ray Ray doing the same #### against Troy….. are these kids not taught to hold the ball until you cross the goal line?
TROY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigernet.com

Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers...

Re: Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers... Does anyone think Dabo hasn't evaluated whether or not to use the portal? I have zero doubt. My point is....just because he has decided not to, why does anyone think he has not "progressed"? How many P5 programs have used the portal? Of those, how many have been to playoffs each year since current system implemented? How many have won 5 conference championships over the last 5 years? How many have 2 national championships in the last 5 years? How many have Clemson's graduation rate of its football program? My point...Dabo's method has worked.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247tempo.com

NFL Teams With the All-Time Worst Losing Streaks

Every team has bad years, and some have bad decades. And a few manage to go even further than that. Through all of it some fans stick by their sides and for that they have our admiration. However, many of the teams on this list didn’t survive their own demise and ended up moving to new cities in search of a fresh start. Some of these teams are famous for being bad for most of their history. Others have fluctuated between being powerhouses and doormats.
NFL
tigernet.com

Help - huge conflict with the game today very unsure

If I should go with the fried catfish, some other fish, fried oysters, or the fried shrimp .... usual viewing party with Alum at A M O B , Anna Maria oyster bar - owned and run by Clemson Alumni. John's picture incorporated in the website front page. The best...
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Best case scenario...

... as far as the majority of posters on this board seem to be leaning. 1. Clemson runs the table from here on out, winning a News Year's Six bowl. 2. Tony Elliott gets a HC job. (1 and 2 go hand in hand. The more Clemson wins the better the chances are Elliott gets a HC job.)
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Our coaching sucks!!!

Perfect situation to have a play ready to get them to jump and we got nothing… and then ran that crap. Yeah I’m a troll if your definition is a 45 year fan that is sick and tired of crap offensive coaching. I’m guilty.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

An 8 Year Old Could Call Roughing The Passer ---

But grown men that are officiating a college football game where a Notre Dame player on defense roughs up the Cincinnati QB....and the flag was thrown mind you.....a clear call was about to be made. However.....the flag was picked up. In freaking sane.
CINCINNATI, OH
tigernet.com

and to think our d held uga to 3 points

If only the offense full of highly touted recruits could put up more than 14 a game against power 5 teams..we may have been contenders..but nah garbage coaching hand cuffs our talent.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy