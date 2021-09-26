Is David Hood the worst beat reporter in all sports.

Re: Polluk on Game day says Dabo needs to evolve to take transfers... Does anyone think Dabo hasn't evaluated whether or not to use the portal? I have zero doubt. My point is....just because he has decided not to, why does anyone think he has not "progressed"? How many P5 programs have used the portal? Of those, how many have been to playoffs each year since current system implemented? How many have won 5 conference championships over the last 5 years? How many have 2 national championships in the last 5 years? How many have Clemson's graduation rate of its football program? My point...Dabo's method has worked.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO