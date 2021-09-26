Is David Hood the worst beat reporter in all sports.
David either has the the worst contacts and sources in all sports or is negligent or even worse just makes up story lines and and columns. My guess is bad sources because I’ve been told for 3 months we have no offense and it’s not even close and I’m not a writer or beat reporter. I get he has to coddle the balls of Dabo to get access but it’s a disservice to the readers of this site, would rather accurate and realistic information that made up crap.www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0