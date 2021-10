When’s the last time we have gone into an ACC game and truly worried about losing the game? I know we can win it. But don’t expect it. I have expected a win in every ACC game for a while. Even when Louisville had LJ. I knew we had the better overall team. We look like we have one of the leagues worst QBs. We don’t look well coached on offense. It’s just been a long time since I’ve seen this. Unless we see Dabo make a major change we won’t have a great record this year. Haha I have completely removed playoffs from my mind until I see an offense with a pulse.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO