Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper pleading with the county on Wednesday afternoon for all eligible people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dahlkemper sharing startling facts about where COVID-19 stands in Erie County today, "Our case count for 2021 has already exceeded the 2020 case count. With cases remaining in the substantial transmission rate daily, I worry about the continued loss of life we may see here in Erie County,” said Dahlkemper.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO