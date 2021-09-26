CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Obion County Hometown Walk Of Hope Going Strong

By Shannon McFarlin
radionwtn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion City, Tenn.–With perfect weather and a great cause, a huge crowd is on hand at this year’s Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope. It’s been a busy day at the Obion County Fairgrounds, with local entertainment and music from Froggy DJs. Highlights of the event, as always, included the balloon release and the beginning of the Survivors’ Lap. Lights of Hope will be lit at 9 p.m. tonight and the Demolition Derby starts at 7 p.m.

