Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Today, eight of 11 individuals have been arrested on charges related to the death of VCU Freshman Adam Oakes. Of those arrested, seven were taken into custody by Virginia Commonwealth University Police and one by Virginia State Police, each facing misdemeanor charges. Seven remain in custody at the Richmond Justice Center, being held without bond. Enayat W. Sheikhzad was arrested by Virginia State Police in Prince William County and was released on bond.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO