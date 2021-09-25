CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

BLM-LA Leader ‘Swatted’ Again After Announcing LAPD Lawsuit, Says Incident Underscores Call to Defund Police

By Anoa Changa
myv949.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, has been “swatted” twice in the past year. The second incident came just a day after filing a lawsuit against LAPD for its disproportionate response to an initial “swatting” incident last August. According to the Los Angeles Times, the...

myv949.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melina Abdullah
TheDailyBeast

BLM Leader Targeted in Swatting Incident 2 Days After Filing Swatting Suit

A co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles who announced on Tuesday that she had filed a suit against the city of Los Angeles over the police response to a false emergency call made to her home last year was targeted by another such “swatting” call on Thursday. LAPD officials said a unit was summoned to Melina Abdullah’s home by an unknown caller claiming to be her young son. The caller claimed that Abdullah had overdosed on pills. Authorities, wary under the circumstances, were able to get a neighbor to contact Abdullah after she didn’t answer a knock at her door. Abdullah said the Thursday call’s “timing is not coincidental,” given her suit. Her filing accuses the department of mishandling its August response to a caller who claimed he was holding people hostage at Abdullah’s home. Officers surrounded her residence with guns drawn until Abdullah walked out with her hands up, according to the court documents. The LAPD’s investigation into the affair has suggested “a possible nexus to a professional group of cyber hackers” criminally coordinating such calls, but the department has yet to announce definitive conclusions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Police Brutality#Defunding#Lapd#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs Los Angeles
KXAN

Woman detained after SWAT incident in Round Rock, AW Grimes reopens

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement officials are working to clear the scene of a SWAT incident in the Citywide Condominiums community in Round Rock after reports of shots fired earlier Wednesday. Round Rock police and SWAT responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Bryant Drive Wednesday...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Beaver County Times

Conway man arrested after SWAT team incident, large number of guns seized

CONWAY — One man is in custody after SWAT teams responded to an incident in the borough Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the 13th Street home of David Michael Dofner, 57, after receiving reports of him wearing two pistols in his waistband and waving the weapons at passing drivers.
CONWAY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Prank
NBC Chicago

SWAT Standoff Ends in Old Town After Police Learn Call Was Phony

A SWAT team standoff in Old Town ended Wednesday afternoon after police learned the initial call to 911 was phony. Officers were initially called around 1:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said. Shortly after 4 p.m., a man who lived in the residence arrived...
CHICAGO, IL
snntv.com

Boyfriend of missing woman issues written statement

NORTH PORT (SNN TV) - The North Port police have tried to talk to the boyfriend of the missing North Port woman to no avail, however the family lawyer has issued a written statement on behalf of the family. 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her family on Saturday....
NORTH PORT, FL
TheDailyBeast

Serial ATM Bomber Accidentally Blows Himself Up Making Video Tutorial, Authorities Say

A criminal gang’s effort to make video tutorials on bombing ATMs has really blown up in their faces after two of its members had an explosive accident while filming a trial attack. Europol officials said Thursday that one suspect was killed and an accomplice badly injured at an illegal “training center” in the Netherlands. The 24-year-old accomplice was taken into custody shortly after the failed detonation, which happened in September 2020. His arrest was one of nine made over the course of an international 18-month operation. The agency said that the investigation had linked the gang to at least 15 cash machine bombings in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Two men arrested after footage of girl’s drink allegedly being spiked in nightclub posted on social media

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy