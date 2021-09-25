CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Hits Historic HBCU Fundraising Milestone

By NewsOne Staff
myv949.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is furthering its efforts around the preservation of historically Black colleges and universities throughout the country. The sorority recently raised over $2.1 million for HBCUs. The fundraising effort was part of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s annual HBCU Impact Day; a philanthropic-filled day where the sorority encourages...

