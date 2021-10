Going into the start of free agency, it was obvious that the Boston Bruins were going to need to sign a veteran goaltender. Jeremy Swayman is only in his second year, and isn’t ready to have complete control of the net. Dan Vladar, who has since been traded to the Calgary Flames, also lacked NHL experience. With Tuukka Rask an unrestricted free agent and facing offseason surgery that will keep him off the ice until January at the earliest, the team needed to bring someone in that would be ready to be the starter when the puck drops in October.

