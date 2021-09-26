Man dies after being shot at Z Mart store, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire broke out at a Memphis grocery store, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the shooting happened at 2903 South Perkins Rd. at the Z Mart grocery store in Parkway Village.

S PERKINS Z MART SHOOTING Memphis Police tape off the Z Mart parking lot on South Perkins after a man was shot and killed at the store. (WHBQ)

When FOX13 crews arrived to the scene around 5:20 p.m., crime scene tape roped off the storefront and police cars lined the street.

Police said the man that was shot died at the scene before he could be rushed to a hospital.

No information about the person who pulled the trigger has been released at this point.

If you have any information on who the shooter is, police encourage you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest could be worth up to $2,000.

