China

Eye of the tiger

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO - Tiger-shaped "dorei" clay bells are getting their stripes at the Musashino Jindaiji Gama kiln in Chofu, Tokyo. About 6,000 of the hand-painted bells will be made ahead of the new year -- 2022 is the year of the tiger in the Chinese zodiac. "It's been a gloomy year because of the pandemic. I hope these bells can help make next year brighter," said kiln owner Ryotaro Baba. The bells will be available at the workshop and the nearby Jindaiji temple.

#Tokyo#Eye Of The Tiger#Bells#Musashino#Chinese#Kiln
