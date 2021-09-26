CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Swells To $523 Million

riverbender.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The Powerball jackpot is now at a whopping $523 million for Saturday’s drawing. If won, this will be the 10th largest Powerball prize won in U.S. history. If the thought of half a billion dollars burning a hole in your pocket gets you excited, here’s some inspiration to start making a dent in that mad money:

www.riverbender.com

