UPDATE 1-Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise

By Melanie Burton
Reuters
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state has logged 779 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths, slightly easing from a record high the previous day, as the country’s prime minister presses state leaders to be ready to reopen once vaccination targets are met.

The daily increase was still the state’s second-highest, after an all-time peak of 847 new cases logged on Saturday, as officials battle to contain a Delta variant outbreak that has taken root since June.

Australia’s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales, have been struggling to contain the highly infectious strain while they ramp up vaccinations to 80% of the population, a threshold that will allow officials to ease strict lockdown measures.

Three-quarters of Australians have had a first dose of vaccine, while just half have had both doses.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an interview aired on Sunday that he expects states to open up borders and ease restrictions once the 80% vaccination threshold has been met.

“We each have a personal responsibility for looking after our own health. And so it’s important that we do move forward,” he told Channel 7’s Sunrise program.

“There comes a time when you just got to move on and get on with it,” he said, speaking from Washington, where Australian officials have been meeting with their counterparts from the U.S., Japan and India.

Morrison said his message to Australians was “that what I’d like them to have for Christmas is their lives back. And that’s within the gift of governments. And that’s a gift I’d like to see us give them.” (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Dan Grebler)

newsbrig.com

UPDATE 1-Australia’s APA Group complains against AusNet Services in takeover dispute

(Adds deal details, response from parties) Sept 23 (Reuters) – Australia’s APA Group on Thursday approached the government’s Takeovers Panel to complain against AusNet Services sticking to an agreement with Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management despite the pipeline company raising its bid. APA made an application of unacceptable circumstances to the...
ECONOMY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
