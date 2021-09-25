CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
19-year-old Birmingham woman shot while driving

By Hannah Caver
BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old was shot while driving on Friday, September 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to BPD, Ashley Canty, 19, was driving on the 2800 block of Norwood Boulevard when she was shot, and her vehicle came to a rest after striking a fire hydrant. Officers were initially responding to a single-vehicle accident. However, once they arrived on the scene, a community member alerted them that the driver suffered a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Canty to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives were notified by hospital staff on Friday, September 24, that Canty had succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted; however, a clear motive has not been established. As a result, no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as this case develops.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

The Trussville Tribune

ALEA’s Secretary issues statement concerning fallen Sheffield Police Officer

From The Tribune Staff Reports SBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting COLBERT COUNTY — At the request of the Sheffield Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved officers with the Sheffield Police Department. The incident occurred Friday, October 1, at approximately […]
SHEFFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Man struck, killed by train

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a freight train in the western part of Birmingham on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The victim was struck at the railroad track crossing at the 1500 block of 31st Street South West around 9:45 a.m., according to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
