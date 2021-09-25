19-year-old Birmingham woman shot while driving

From The Tribune Staff Reports

BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a 19-year-old was shot while driving on Friday, September 17, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

According to BPD, Ashley Canty, 19, was driving on the 2800 block of Norwood Boulevard when she was shot, and her vehicle came to a rest after striking a fire hydrant. Officers were initially responding to a single-vehicle accident. However, once they arrived on the scene, a community member alerted them that the driver suffered a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Canty to the hospital with serious injuries. Detectives were notified by hospital staff on Friday, September 24, that Canty had succumbed to her injuries.

Detectives believe the victim was targeted; however, a clear motive has not been established. As a result, no arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as this case develops.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.