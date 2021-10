After canceling their three-day tour at the Rose Bowl last year, the Korean boy band BTS announced its return to Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in November. SoFi Stadium is located at the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack in Inglewood. It opened in September 2020 and serves as the home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League (NFL). It also serves as the home of the LA Bowl.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO