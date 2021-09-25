CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWPD: Vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 24, 2021, at 7:16 PM, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5200 block of Stellhorn Road in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. On Friday, 09/24/2021, at approximately 7:16 PM, the City of Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of 5200 Block of Stellhorn Road in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries. Dispatch received several calls indicating the crash involved one occupant being pinned inside the vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and determined the crash involved a Ford Expedition and a Ford Taurus, each with male drivers. The driver of the Taurus was still pinned inside the vehicle. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Physicians advised the driver of the Taurus suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Expedition suffered non-life threatening injuries.

