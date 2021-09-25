CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Garrett Wilson with 57-yard catch and run, trucks Akron defender

By Phil Harrison
 7 days ago
You know about the pass-catching ability of Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but who knew he could shed tacklers like what we saw in the first quarter against Akron.

Ryan Day and staff are trying to get freshman quarterback starter Kyle McCord comfortable with some short passes after he looked a little amped up during the first drive. So, they dialed up a wide receiver screen to Wilson, and the junior receiver did the rest.

Wilson took the pass around the line of scrimmage, raced up the field, found a seam, and got free for a 57-yard reception. But while the speed and moves were impressive, it was the tossing aside of an Akron defender during the play that was the moment to remember. Watch below as Wilson shows off some of that weight work he’s been doing with coach Mickey Marotti.

The play ultimately led to a touchdown that gave Ohio State a 14-7 lead. We’ll continue to keep an eye on any exciting and video-worthy players that happen in the game.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

