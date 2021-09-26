United Way holds 29th annual Day of Caring

Don Brominski, 1 st Vice Chair of United Way of Wyoming Valley’s Board of Directors and Director of Business Development at UGI Utilities, mowed grass at the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty-Fort as part of the company’s 2021 Day of Caring project.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley held its 29th annual Day of Caring on Wednesday.

Nearly 300 volunteers took part in the event at two dozen sites throughout the Wyoming Valley. COVID-19 impacted how the organization conducted the Day of Caring last year as well as the event’s numbers this year, but the service effort was still a success. Now, the organization is focusing on its centennial campaign.

“This year’s Day of Caring also marked the kickoff of our 100th annual campaign,” said Bill Jones, CEO and president of United Way of Wyoming Valley. “It is a major milestone in our history and what better way to kick off a campaign than by putting caring into action! We are grateful for all of the companies that support us, the employees who came out and volunteered to work, and the donors who sponsored the effort. It was a great day!”

The United Way of Wyoming Valley estimates $50,000 of volunteer value was provided during its 2021 Day of Caring.