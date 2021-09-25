CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

How to watch: Your guide for getting the Texas A&M-Arkansas game on TV, radio and the web

myaggienation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M kicks off against Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on CBS. Here's how you can get the game:

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman names biggest key to Arkansas-Texas A&M game

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman knows what it takes to win ballgames. So when he was asked about what will be the difference if the Hogs were to take down the Aggies, Pittman said on his radio show Wednesday night that controlling the (via WholeHogSports.com):. “I think that’s going to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Texas A&M getting upset by Arkansas

Here are three people most to blame for Texas A&M’s upset loss against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic. The Texas A&M Aggies walked into AT&T Stadium as the seventh-ranked football program in the nation. However, they had themselves quite the formidable foe in the form of the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks, who earlier this year pulled off a colossal win over the Texas Longhorns. Given the talent on the Aggies, they would surely walk away with their fourth win of the season, right?
ARKANSAS STATE
College Football News

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Week 4 Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25. Records: Texas A&M (3-0), Arkansas (3-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Texas A&M vs Arkansas Game Preview. Why Arkansas Will Win. How is this all...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

What Channel is Arkansas Texas A&M on?

The No. 16-ranked Razorbacks (3-0) start SEC play with rival Texas A&M (3-0). Arkansas and the 7th-ranked Aggies will return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Tex.) after playing last year's game in Bryan-College Station. Arkansas leads the all-time series 41-33-3 but will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against Texas A&M.
SPORTS
nwahomepage.com

Looking Back at Arkansas, Texas A&M and How They Got Here in 2021

HOT SPRINGS — On October 31, 1903, the Arkansas Cardinals met their new rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, for the first time in Houston. During his only season with Arkansas, Head Coach D.A McDaniel left Texas with an unfortunate loss of 6-0 against A&M Head Coach, J.E Platt. Since then, Texas A&M has been one of the University of Arkansas’s biggest rivals.
ARKANSAS STATE
texags.com

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas: Players to Watch

QB Zach Calzada: Calzada bounced back strong from a disappointing showing against Colorado. In his first career start, he passed for 275 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 34-0 victory over New Mexico. That included a 70-yard bomb to Demond Demas. It was the Aggies’ longest touchdown pass since Nick Starkel connected with Camron Buckley for a 70-yard touchdown against Mississippi State in 2017.
ARKANSAS STATE
Camden News

Arkansas versus Texas A&M as Game of the Week by SEC Nation

The sport of college football is going into week four of the 2021 season and the #16 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) are undefeated. They are the 16th ranked team in the nation after three solid wins in the season, including their 40-21 home victory over the #15 Texas Longhorns. Arkansas is...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio On#Texas A M#Sirius Satellite Radio#Cbs#Sirius 108 Xm 190#Aggiesports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas Department of Transportation trolls Arkansas ahead of Texas A&M game

Arkansas will be quickly reminded they are in enemy territory – if they didn’t know already. Razorbacks’ fans and, perhaps, even the team buses will be greeted by the Texas Department of Transportation’s signs that are obviously rooting for Texas A&M when the Aggies play Arkansas in AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The stadium is just outside of Dallas in Arlington, Texas.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
Sacramento Bee

Old SWC rivals Texas A&M-Arkansas game highlights SEC slate

Here are things to watch in the Southeastern Conference in Week 3:. No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) plays No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) in Arlington, Texas. The matchup of former rivals in the Southwest Conference should go a long way into shaping the Southeastern Conference West Division in the league opener for both clubs. The Aggies have dominated the series with nine straight wins the past decade. They’ve won their past 11 games dating to last season and are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2016, when they won their first six games. It will be a step up in opponents for new quarterback starter Zach Calzada. The sophomore stepped in for injured passer Haynes King and began to find his game last week in a victory over New Mexico State as he threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the Aggies’ win. Arkansas’ pass defense comes in 12th in the country, giving up just 142 yards a game in the team’s best start in five years. Defensive end Tre Williams had four tackles in last week’s 45-10 win over Georgia Southern, including two behind the line of scrimmage. These schools played each year from 1934-1991 as SWC opponents before Arkansas left for the SEC. Texas A&M joined them in the league in 2012.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The lone matchup between ranked teams in the SEC in Week 4 will take place on Saturday afternoon when No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas face off at AT&T Stadium in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. The Aggies moved to 3-0 for the first time under coach Jimbo Fisher with a 34-0 win over New Mexico in Week 3. Quarterback Zach Calzada looked solid in his first start in place of Haynes King with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns. On the other side, the defense kept up its strong start in a wildly impressive shutout.
ARKANSAS STATE
chatsports.com

Mississippi State at Texas A&M gets nightime kick, TV network TBD

The SEC released the TV schedule for the Oct. 2 slate of games on Tuesday, and we learned that Mississippi State at Texas A&M will be an evening kickoff. But that’s unfortunately all we know. The TV networks have exercised their right to a six-day window to decide where the MSU/A&M and Florida/Kentucky games will air, meaning that the Aggies will either play at 5 p.m. on ESPN or 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Packers.com

How to stream, watch Packers-49ers game on TV

Green Bay Packers (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) NBC will broadcast the game to a national audience. Play-by-play man Al Michaels joins analyst Cris Collinsworth with Michele Tafoya reporting from the sidelines. Stream The Game. Watch games in the Packers mobile app and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy