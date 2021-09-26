CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid’s attack stalls in 0-0 draw against Villareal

Cover picture for the articleWith Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior finally contained, Real Madrid saw its five-match winning streak come to an end with a 0-0 draw against Villarreal at home in the Spanish league on Saturday. It was the first time this season Madrid was held scoreless after outscoring opponents 22-8 in its...

Eden Hazard has a unique role on the right side of Real Madrid’s attack

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard did not start against Inter Milan this past Wednesday night due to a potential knee injury, based on comments made by manager Carlo Ancelotti prior to Sunday’s LaLiga encounter with Valencia. When the Belgian is able to play, Ancelotti has shown that he takes a different view of the player than most did before the 2021-22 season started.
Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao at the LaLiga

Atlético de Madrid is the provisional leader of LaLiga. The Colchoneros have 11 points, but could be overtaken by Real Madrid or Valencia. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, occupy fourth position, with nine, and are also in danger of losing their place. 12:14 PM3 days ago. STATS: ATLETI-BILBAO. Shots:...
Watch: Hugo Duro puts Valencia 1-0 up against Real Madrid

Valencia have taken a late 1-0 lead against rivals Real Madrid with Hugo Duro putting them in front with 25 minutes to go. Neither side have created much on the night with injuries dominating the first 45 minutes at the Estadio Mestalla. Carlos Soler was in tears after his night...
Highlights: Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal at the LaLiga

Foyth crosses low from the left. Danjuma hits it low, burning the glove of the goalkeeper. Paco Alcácer tries to take advantage of the rebound, but Alaba pulls it away. Pino carries the ball into the box. He holds it up a bit and plays it to Coquelin, who shoots hard. Courtois saves in two seconds. On the rebound, Paco Alcácer clears the marking.
Real Madrid: 5 takeaways from a lethargic 0-0 draw vs. Villarreal

Real Madrid and Villarreal played out a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on LaLiga’s Matchday 7. In truth, Los Blancos can be happy that they managed to get a point out of this match – though, of course, Real are never satisfied with only one point – because they were outplayed during many stretches of this match. Without a few key defensive performances, they would have lost this match by multiple goals.
Atlético Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club: João Félix sent off in intense draw

Athletic Club became the second consecutive team to exit the Wanda Metropolitano with a goalless draw — though a shorthanded Atlético Madrid will be considerably more aggrieved with Saturday afternoon’s result. To start, Simeone swapped out Wednesday’s João Félix-Luis Suárez strike partnership, turning to Ángel Correa and Antoine Griezmann —...
Atletico miss penalty in 0-0 draw with Palmeiras

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Defending champions Palmeiras drew the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final 0-0 at home to Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday but were lucky to avoid defeat as the visitors missed a penalty. Atletico, the runaway leaders of the Brazilian league, missed the best chance...
Inter attack stutters again in 0-0 draw against Shakhtar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Inter Milan’s attack again flailed in Europe as the Italian champion was held to a 0-0 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday. Inter rattled the crossbar with Nicolò Barella and forced two sensational late saves but failed to find the back of the net for the second successive match in the competition.
Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray: Fan violence interrupts Europa League draw

Fan violence interrupted Marseille's Europa League draw with Galatasaray with play stopped for around eight minutes at Stade Velodrome. Flares and objects were thrown by rival fans towards the end of the first half despite them being segregated. The match was then halted to allow the police to restore order...
France soccer head defies European view on FIFA WCup plan

The president of the soccer federation of men’s World Cup champion France said Friday he is not opposed to FIFA’s push to play the tournament every two years, despite widespread European resistance to the plan. Noël Le Graët’s comment to French sports daily L’Equipe is a significant crack in the...
Van Gaal names 2 debutants in Dutch squad for WC qualifiers

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal named two debutants Friday in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar as he seeks to strengthen the team's flanks and its last line of defense. Van Gaal said he named in-form Club Brugge forward Noa Lang to his 26-man squad because...
Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
