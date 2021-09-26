CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

20-Year-Old Troy Woman Dies In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

 6 days ago
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 released information about a two-vehicle fatal crash at 7:09 a.m. September 25 on Interstate 70 Westbound near milepost 16.8 in Madison County. Riley Schreck, a 20-year-old female from Troy, IL., died in the accident. Bryan Paskero, a 56-year-old male from Maryville was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 70 westbound was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation. Continue Reading

RiverBender.com

Cars Collide On Main Street, One Vehicle Catches Fire, Alton Firefighters Extinguish Blaze Quickly

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department quickly extinguished a car fire in the 1600 block of Main Street in Alton on Friday afternoon. The car fire occurred when two vehicles collided in that area. Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, Battalion Chief on duty David Eichen said. Eichen said the fire call came in at 1:58 a.m. to the department and they dispatched to the scene in rapid fashion. “The buckled hood of one of the cars made contact with the battery and the battery shorted out,&rdquo Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Several Felony Charges Filed

WOOD RIVER - Kris A. Tinnon, 53, of the 100 block of East Airline Drive, East Alton, was charged Friday with felony theft. He allegedly took several automotive batteries from Folsom Distributing on Sept. 1. $30,000. EAST ALTON - Trey D. Williams, 21, of the 700 block of Oakwood Estates, was charged Friday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He allegedly possessed a 9 mm handgun on Sept. 25. The weapon was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible, according to a charging document. Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols, Roadside Safety Checks In The Month Of October

COLLINSVILLE/MADISON COUNTY – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces that the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols, and Roadside Safety Checks (R.S.C) in Madison County during the month of October. These projects are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety. The Distracted Driving Enforcement program Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
RiverBender.com

Two Charged After Alton Police Investigation Into Downtown Shooting

ALTON - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has issued charges in the shooting that occurred Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the general proximity of downtown Alton. Alton Police began receiving reports just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night that shots had been fired in front of a business in the 200 block of West 3rd Street in Alton. Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a gunshot victim had just been transported by a person to an Alton area hospital. That gunshot victim was Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
RiverBender.com

Deceased Is Identified In City of Ferguson Homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide in the City of Ferguson in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane on September 26 has been positively identified as Lester Robinson, 40 years of age, of the 1600 block of Northwinds Estates Drive in Ferguson, Missouri 63106. On September 26, 2021, at approximately 7:15 AM, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to a call for service for a ShotSpotter activation in the 1700 block of Barbados Lane. Responding officers located Continue Reading
FERGUSON, MO
RiverBender.com

Defendant Had Unusual Training Method: Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

EDWARDSVILLE - A defendant in a stolen car and gun trial told an officer that he was jogging along Interstate 255 in the dark during a rainstorm because he was “training for a fight,” a prosecutor said Monday in her opening statement. Tathony M. Brown, 26, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Assistant State’s Attorney Cara Tegel told the jury that the 2016 Lincoln MKX went missing Continue Reading
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

