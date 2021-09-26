20-Year-Old Troy Woman Dies In Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash
MADISON COUNTY - Illinois State Police District 11 released information about a two-vehicle fatal crash at 7:09 a.m. September 25 on Interstate 70 Westbound near milepost 16.8 in Madison County. Riley Schreck, a 20-year-old female from Troy, IL., died in the accident. Bryan Paskero, a 56-year-old male from Maryville was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Interstate 70 westbound was closed for approximately 4 hours during the crash investigation.
