Powerball Swells To $523 Million

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — A Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Sept. 29 drawing was sold at a ShopRite in Delaware County. The ticket matching four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 11 was sold at the ShopRite of Brookhaven on the 5000 block of Edgemont Avenue. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000 and the Power Play multiplier that was drawn was three. ShopRite will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The Powerball jackpot is now worth $620 million or $446 million cash. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 2. This is the highest the jackpot has been since January when a $731.1 million jackpot was won in Maryland. It is the first Powerball jackpot that will be award since the game launched Monday drawings with Double Play on Aug. 23. It was last won in Florida in the June 5 drawing.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO