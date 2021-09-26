Powerball Swells To $523 Million
CHICAGO – The Powerball jackpot is now at a whopping $523 million for Saturday’s drawing. If won, this will be the 10th largest Powerball prize won in U.S. history. If the thought of half a billion dollars burning a hole in your pocket gets you excited, here’s some inspiration to start making a dent in that mad money: See your name in lights. Fancy seeing your favorite team hitting a home run out of the park - a park with your name on it? Put your name on a stadium Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
