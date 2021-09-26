Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Luna County through 715 PM MDT At 644 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Deming, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Deming. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 75 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH