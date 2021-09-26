CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk seeks resident's input in recruitment process for police chief

By Web Staff
 7 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - The City of Suffolk is seeking the public's input as they move forward in the recruitment process for the city's next police chief.

The city would like resident's feedback on what their desired preferences are for the next chief.

“I encourage members of the public to get involved in the process and to share their thoughts about the qualifications and characteristics that they feel the ideal candidates must have. Input from the public is a vitally important part of this process and will help ensure we find candidates whose experience and qualifications best align with the needs of our City,” City Manager Albert Moor noted.

The survey asks residents questions such as, which leadership qualities should the next police chief possess.

To complete the survey, click here.

The information provided will be used in the selection brochure and posted nationally on LinkedIn, Indeed, ICMA, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The survey will close on Thursday, September 30, at 11:59 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

