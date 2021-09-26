CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Ifanse, McKay lead Montana State over Portland State 30-17

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c8BaJmw00

Isaiah Ifanse ran for 217 yards, Matthew McKay threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, and Montana State beat Portland State 30-17 on Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

McKay threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lance McCutcheon to give Montana State (3-1, 1-0) a 23-17 lead late in the third quarter. McKay added a 9-yard TD pass to Jaharie Martin that capped the scoring with about nine minutes remaining.

McKay was 14-of-21 passing for 225 yards. McCutcheon made eight catches for 161 yards. Ifanse ran 30 times that included a 9-yard touchdown run.

Davis Alexander completed 18 of 32 passes for 266 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Portland State (1-3, 0-1).

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Portland, OR
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Local
Montana Football
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Portland, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland State#College Football#American Football#Td#Ap
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

408K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy