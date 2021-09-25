CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Hundreds of Russians protest against State Duma election results

NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of people gathered in the Russian capital to protest against the results of elections to the State Duma. The rally was organized by the Communist Party who alleges vote tampering. The pro-Putin United Russia party took over two-thirds of the seats in the country’s parliament.Sept. 25, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Rebel Yell

Putin praises fair Duma elections – hundreds protest in Moscow |

Moscow (AP) – About a week after Russia’s parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of fraud, Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin called the vote free and fair. “The elections themselves were open and in strict compliance with the law,” Putin said on Saturday afternoon during a conversation with politicians from...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Russian Duma Elections Criticized By US, Western Partners For Unfairness

The U.S., U.K. and the European Union criticized Russia over what they say was an uneven playing field for genuine opposition politicians. "The September 17-19 Duma elections in the Russian Federation took place under conditions not conducive to free and fair proceedings," said the U.S. State Department on Monday in a statement.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#United Russia#Parliament#Protest Riot#Russians#The Communist Party
Shropshire Star

Early results in Russian election suggest lead for pro-Putin party

Results from nearly 9% of the country’s polling stations give the United Russia party 38% of the vote for the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists. Voting has ended in Russia’s parliamentary election and the country’s elections commission says early results from a limited number of polling stations show the country’s Kremlin-loyal United Russia party in the lead.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Communists, observers report violations in Duma election

The head of Russia’s second-largest political party is alleging widespread violations in the election for a new national parliament, in which his party is widely expected to gain seats. Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov said on Saturday — the second of three days of voting in the election — that police and the national elections commission must respond to reports of “a number of absolutely egregious facts” including ballot-stuffing in several regions.The Golos election-monitoring movement and independent media also reported violations including vote-buying and lax measures for guarding ballots at polling stations. The United Russia party, which is diligently...
POLITICS
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
NBC News

Belarus detains dozens after KGB shootout, prominent rights group says

KYIV, Ukraine — Belarus' most prominent human rights group said Friday that some 100 people have been detained in the wake of a shootout that left an opposition supporter and a security officer dead. The Viasna human rights center said the detentions took place in the capital, Minsk, and seven...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Russia
myheraldreview.com

Governor receives hundreds of emails asking to decertify election results

PHOENIX — Doug Ducey says there's no legal authority. Ditto Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, all Republicans like the governor. But that isn't keeping supporters of Donald Trump from peppering the governor's office with demands that he decertify the November election — at least the results that gave the state's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

Russia | The opposition protests against “colossal” election fraud

(Moscow) More than a thousand Russians demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday at the call of the Communist Party, protesting what critics in the Kremlin called massive fraud in the parliamentary elections from September 17th to 19th. Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 10:18 am. In a crowded Pushkin Square, personalities...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Nationwide Roadblock Planned Oct. 3 by Anti-Vaxxers

Israelis may have a difficult commute on Sunday, beginning in the early morning hours, as anti-vaxxers attempt to bring travel to a halt on the country’s major thoroughfares. “On 3/10 at 06:00 in the morning we all get in the car, get on the roads and stand! Do not go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
KSNT News

Antibody tests for COVID-19 remain popular in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. Even President Vladimir Putin referred to them this week in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, […]
WORLD
NBC News

Calls for peace with Israel backfire after Iraqi conference

A lot can change in a year. Before Israel's historic agreements with Arab countries beginning in August 2020, openly discussing the possibility of normalizing relations with the Jewish state would have been unthinkable in Iraq. But last week, speakers at a conference attended by hundreds in the country's Kurdish region did just that.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

NBC News

207K+
Followers
30K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy