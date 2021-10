Netflix has provided a better look at the character of Vesemir in the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed series The Witcher. Showcased on the official The Witcher Twitter page, Vesemir was shown off in a pair of photos, showing Killing Eve's star Kim Bodnia as the old Witcher mentor to the series lead, Geralt of Rivia. Along with the images, the tweet itself read, "It’s the year of Vesemir! Welcome Kim Bodnia as the oldest surviving witcher and Geralt’s beloved mentor, making his debut in The Witcher Season 2."

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO