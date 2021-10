Olivia Jade Giannulli is leaning on mom Lori Loughlin as she embarks on her latest adventure: Dancing with the Stars. The social media influencer, 21, is set to be one of the celebrity cast members on season 30 of the dance competition show, premiering Sept. 20 on ABC. Following the news of her casting on Wednesday, she told PEOPLE and other reporters that she has a big support system of family and friends going into filming.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO