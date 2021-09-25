Brian Laundrie Is Capable of Surviving in the Wilderness: Says Gabby Petito’s Best Friend
Late Gabby Petito’s best friend, Rose Davis, said Brian Laundrie is capable of surviving on his own in the wilderness. Davis, on Thursday, told PEOPLE that Laundrie is out in the wilderness. She precisely noted that Laundrie had lived in the wild on his own before. “He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months,” Davis said. So, he is still out there camping if he is alive, Davis insisted.maggrand.com
