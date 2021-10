West Virginia is out of non-conference play with a winning record. It might not feel right, though, and what the defense accomplished at the end Saturday was evened out by what the offense did before that, and there are plenty of questions today about both sides of the ball before the road game Saturday night against No. 4 Oklahoma. On tapas, er, on tap today: The final drive of the first half, the final drive of regulation, what the Mountaineers can do, what they should do, the best part of the defense, the defender likely to bounce back and restaurant menus. All that and much more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO