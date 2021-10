The Cardinals came into Saturday looking to set the franchise record for consecutive wins after sweeping Friday’s doubleheader in Chicago. Jon Lester got the start for the Redbirds and struggled a bit through five innings, yielding four runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks but striking out six. The Cardinals’ defense came up huge with four double plays that limited the Cubs’ scoring opportunities, one of which was wild enough to fit the storyline of the winning streak. Adrian Sampson started for the Cubs and gave up just two runs in six innings, but the Cardinals’ offense piled on against Chicago’s bullpen, notching six more runs to lift the Cardinals to an 8-5 win that made history.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO