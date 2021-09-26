CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Arizona AG Slams Cyber Ninjas 'Grift' In Botched Vote Audit

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Arizona Republican attorney general attacked the Cyber Ninjas company on Saturday for engineering a vote audit “grift” in the state. The partisan company, hired by the state’s Republican-run Senate, has confirmed that Joe Biden won the presidential election — exactly as state officials determined after a number of recounts shortly after the vote. But Donald Trump continues to rail against what he called the “fake news” reports of the findings.

