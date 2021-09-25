CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-white paint could reduce need for AC, Purdue researchers say

By Chris Williams
fox4news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Engineers at Purdue University say they have created the whitest paint yet, and it could reduce the need for air conditioning and curb global warming. Researchers said surfaces and buildings coated in the ultra-white paint can keep surfaces cooler. "If you were to use this paint...

