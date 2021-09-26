Anne Arundel police seek information on Glen Burnie, Md. shooting
Detectives with Anne Arundel County’s Eastern District are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Around 10:25 p.m. on Friday night, Eastern District officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 8000 block of Greenleaf Terrace in Glen Burnie. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male was injured on the ground about half a mile away, around the 8000 block of Crainmont Dr.wtop.com
