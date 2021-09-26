CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets Notes: Barton, Bol, Porter, Gordon

By Arthur Hill
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuggets swingman Will Barton has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss most of the playoffs and he’s looking forward to the start of training camp, writes Eric Spyropoulous of NBA.com. Entering his 10th season, Barton is the longest-tenured player on Denver’s roster. It appeared he might be headed elsewhere when he declined a $14.7MM player option this summer, but he wound up re-signing for two years at $32MM.

