Nuggets Notes: Barton, Bol, Porter, Gordon

Denver Nuggets rising star Michael Porter Jr. has proven himself to be an elite scorer on the court. However, he wants everybody to know he’s more than just that. He wants his voice to be heard. He wants people to converse and talk about topics they often avoid. That is why he started his “Curious Mike” show, giving him and others a platform where they won’t be judged or their words misconstrued unlike other social media platforms.

