Cherokee sophomore Olivia Parkinson was excited for the opportunity to run in the New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational on Saturday. While her and her Chiefs teammates, the No. 1 squad in the NJ.com Top 20 in last week’s rankings, had excelled in earlier meets, they hadn’t had the opportunity to run as a group yet. That was because Cherokee participated in several early season meets with races contested by grade level.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO