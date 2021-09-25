Report says child was not buckled in park ride death
Report says the 6-year-old Colorado Springs girl who died after falling from an amusement ride was not strapped in. (KMGH, COASTER STUDIOS, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN via CNN Wire) A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of the vertical drop ride didn't properly check the restraints before allowing it to begin, according to a report from state investigators.www.wsmv.com
