Love your body — Imagine that you had a friend who was having a hard time achieving a goal. Would you tell that friend that they are worthless, that you hate them, and that you won’t be their friend until they achieve their goal? Of course not! So often I see people speaking to themselves in this negative way. Have you ever said to yourself anything along the lines of “I hate my body,” “If I could just lose 10 more pounds I would be worthy of love,” “If only I looked like her…” This type of self-talk is counterproductive. Telling your body that you hate it will only create an unhealthy psychological spiral. Practice speaking to yourself with love. Create a space where it is possible to love your body and work to develop healthier habits at the same time.

