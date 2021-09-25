CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BusieTom Aulet of Ergatta: “That the single most useful skill as a CEO is sales”

Cover picture for the articleThat the single most useful skill as a CEO is sales. You will constantly, constantly be selling your vision and your business — to recruits, investors, partners, employees, the press, and everyone else. Your ability to do this effectively, authentically and energetically will go a long way towards defining your success. As...

Thrive Global

CEO Nguyen Si Nguyen’s life motto: “Prestige and personal brand name are more precious than gold”

Considering that reputation and personal brand name are more precious than gold, the CEO of media company Nguyen Si Nguyen puts his heart, sincerity, and promise on top. Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Stacey Burke: “Sales skills”

Sales skills: There is a certain X factor that good salespeople have and it is generally something that can’t be learned. You can have the best product or service in the market, but if you can’t convey that value to your target demographic, you have nothing. Story: I do not use canned pitch decks when I meet with prospects. I think it’s a waste of time to tell them every single thing I can do. I’d rather really offer them what amounts to a free consultation (that often goes on for hours) where I listen to their pain points and give them advice, including how I’d address their needs. In one pitch though, I was basically yelled out of a conference room for not having and using a boring old pitch deck. I doubted myself after that, but this has proven to be a huge anomaly (that was the only time this has ever happened to me in eight years). All information gained is valuable, however, and so I do have a standard pitch deck available now for prospect calls and meetings just in case.
SMALL BUSINESS
Thrive Global

John English Of Fish Window Cleaning: “Empower Others”

Empower Others — When I became a leader in the department, I had an assistant who always wanted more to do. It’s an ongoing joke around here that our assistants are begging for more to do. Everyone wants to do it all, and people often feel like they want to do things to have them “done right.” Learning how to empower and trust someone to do something well is key to being an effective leader. If you don’t, you’ll have burnout because you’ll have to do everything yourself.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Michelle Enjoli Beato: “Connection”

Connection. A deeper connection to your work will become increasingly more important in a world that values purposeful work and companies. The why behind the work you do will help fuel how you work every day, especially during challenging times. When employees feel aligned by a common mission with their employer, their engagement, productivity and creativity will directly reflect that.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Jói Sigurdsson of CrankWheel: “Any sufficiently-common rote work will be partially or fully automated”

Any sufficiently-common rote work will be partially or fully automated. Whether physical or intellectual, all repetitive work will be automated away, assuming enough of it is done to justify an investment in automation. Driving trucks, entering data for bookkeeping, laying bricks, translating, and a huge array of other jobs will be mostly or fully automated.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

Larissa D’Andrea Of ResMed: “Work with your employer and family or partner to identify a strategy for ongoing relief to support resiliency”

Work with your employer and family or partner to identify a strategy for ongoing relief to support resiliency — one vacation is not going to miraculously solve the problem. As noted above, a plan is key. Immediate relief is a must but identifying the long-term solution in terms of how you and your team operates is critical. Like immediate relief write down the ongoing approach to prevent burnout for yourself and likely similar things will help reduce risk of this for other team members or colleagues. Having a clear plan on we support our mental health/wellness benefits everyone. It doesn’t make anyone weak or not capable of be an outstanding employee — it is an approach that demonstrates leadership and value for the organization.
HEALTH
littlerocksoiree.com

How to Showcase the Skills Hiring Managers Value Most

While the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused major disruption to the U.S. workforce, 2021 had to get itself in on the commotion, causing what many experts are predicting to be "The Great Resignation." The Achievers Workforce Institute’s 2021 Employee Engagement & Retention Report found that 52% of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Entrepreneur

How to Turn Sustainability Into a Brand and Business Strength

In the race to sustainability, many brands are diluting their identity and relying on undifferentiated strategies to ensure environmental efficiency and social compliance along their supply chains. Thus, the challenge lies in the quality of sustainability investments brands are willing to pursue, but also in their ability to communicate the reasoning behind these efforts.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

GoDaddy CEO on New Point of Sale Options for Small Businesses

GoDaddy is introducing some new point of sale options with a smart terminal and card reader to help small businesses with brick-and-mortar sales and e-commerce. CEO Aman Bhutani joined Cheddar to talk about the new tech products and exactly how they will benefit both the small business owner as well as GoDaddy itself. He added that in comparison to its competitors, GoDaddy’s more-than-20 million customers give it a leg up on the rest of the field.
SMALL BUSINESS
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

Jordan Felber of The Landscape Library: “Implement ”

Consistency is key. To be consistent, you cannot lose sight of your ambitions. There are 365 days in a year, think “what challenge will I overcome today?” and you will be surprised with your result. As part of our series about how to become known as a thought leader in...
VISUAL ART

