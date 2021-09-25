CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Music As Medicine: Releasing Stress Through The Power Of Music

By Stevie Clark
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no culture, throughout history and in the world that has not had music. It has been present in tribal rituals, religious cults and in tradition. Music is heard at births and deaths, festivity and misfortune . Their styles are as varied as the imagination because music is indispensable for man.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester radio station helping people reclaim memories through music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are more than 55 million people living with dementia, and the number is expected to double every 20 years, according to Alzheimer's Disease International. But for those with loved ones living with dementia, the experience goes far beyond those staggering statistics. Families are often searching for...
ROCHESTER, NY
musicconnection.com

Book Review: Amplified: Unleash Your Potential Through The Power of Music

Author Fitzpatrick is a prominent film score composer and music supervisor (The Larry Sanders Show, Friday), whose book offers a fresh, innovative way to relate to and experience music. The book shows how to use the power of music in your everyday life, to awaken creativity, improve well-being, deepen relationships, and amplify true potential. The author’s ultimate goal is to offer the reader a time-tested musical path to greater health and happiness.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Because Music#Stress#Youtube Music#Sleep Disorders#Music Therapy#Theta
Newswise

Stress-Relief Music Therapy Can Also Effectively Relieve Pain

Medical results show that music therapy can lower blood pressure, relieve pain during chemotherapy and dialysis, as well as stimulate the elderly brain. The Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University is offering a Music Therapy Program aiming to heal the ever-increasing patients with various chronic diseases in society.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

The music of proteins is made audible through a computer program that learns from Chopin

With the right computer program, proteins become pleasant music. There are many surprising analogies between proteins, the basic building blocks of life, and musical notation. These analogies can be used not only to help advance research, but also to make the complexity of proteins accessible to the public. We’re computational...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Music
wgno.com

Ecos Latinos: Learning about Latin America through music

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans has always had a connection with Latin America. Early jazz artists, like Jelly Roll Morton, were influenced by Latin rhythms. Music continues to be a shared experience between the cultures. Fridays during Hispanic Heritage Month, the Ecos Latinos Hispanic Heritage Series showcases Hispanic artists at the French Market.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Slipped Disc

Serbs lose powerful music chief, 55

The pianist Ivan Tasovac, formative Director of the Belgrade Philharmonic and former Serbian Minister of Culture, died today at 55, apparently of a heart attack. He had previously undergone cancer surgery. A pianist and television personality, Tasovac was the driving force behind the new Belgrade Concert Hall, enlisting Zubin Mehta...
WORLD
thisis50.com

Haseeb Azizi: his passion and dreams through music

The road to success is never a cakewalk and artists are no exception. These passion-driven people have to put their heart and soul into their creations to earn their audience’s approval. There is steep competition in the music industry and the acceptance of an audience to something unique is always exciting to the artist. In this cutthroat competition, Haseeb Azizi has managed to navigate all the challenges to emerge as a rising star in music. This top-charting hip-hop rapper is only 21 now and has already inspired millions to follow his path to success.
MUSIC
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville duo transcend blindness through a shared talent for music

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two local musicians with the same eye disorder are fronting a band called InnerVision in what some call “an act of blind faith.”. Sam Shepherd and Genene Blackwell have been musical partners since they rode together to preschool. “At an early age my mom discovered I...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Herald-Journal

■ Developing Town: Music lightened the stress of life

(Editorial Note: Part 239 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: The Trail Blazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho, by Daughters of the Pioneers, Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart; Obituary of George R. Henderson.) The business of pioneering and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
bard.edu

Celebrating Black Artistry Through Music: Longy Residency Presents Music of Bongani Ndodana-Breen

An immersive three-day residency at the Longy School of Music of Bard College will be presented as part of Castle of Our Skins’ (COOS) ninth season, “Stitching Together Stories, History, and Arts,” celebrating Black artistry through music. It is COOS’ third year as a Music Ensemble in Residence at Longy, and this season’s residency focuses on the music of South African composer Dr. Bongani Ndodana-Breen. Complete with lectures, master classes, open rehearsals, and performances, the residency will culminate in a Portrait Concert featuring chamber works by Ndodana-Breen on December 3.
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
oneedm.com

Rob Love Releases “Summertime” Music Video

Blue skies, boardwalks, and slushies are some of the words that come to mind when thinking of Rob Love’s new music video, Summertime. Directed and filmed by Timothy Gordon at Coney Island beach, Brooklyn NY, Rob shines brighter than the sun as he sings and dances this summer treat. A tune for the lovers of sunshine, warm weather, and romance, Summertime brings the vibe of elation, freedom, and of course, love. When most people think of summer they think of colorful clothes, amusement parks, and splashing waves. This music video delivers all that and more. Whats the more? It is the pure authentic expression Rob gives when he performs. Not only does his music contain honesty with soothing and sultry vocals, his heart is virtuous. Being an LGBTQ+ artist, Rob advocates for gay rights. He makes it a point to spread the message of equality and peace within his art and social media. And in this video he does it again by representing LGBTQ+ love in a positive and supportive way.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Leslie Grace on carrying out her Latin legacy through music

To mark Hispanic Heritage Month, Latin Grammy nominee and “In the Heights” actor Leslie Grace opens up for an episode of “Women Who Rock: Music & Mentorship.” Watch as she discusses the value of sharing knowledge with other women in the entertainment industry and why representation in music is so important. Sponsored by Citi.Sept. 30, 2021.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Memories Of Indiba: Francis Bebey #Cameroon 🇨🇲

Music takes us back into time. A particular time. A pastime. They take us back to that energy we may have experienced when we were still there. Isn’t it a blessing? Isn’t the power of the Most High that we can re-experience a particular time, which reminds us of why we exist. It causes us to reflect upon the beauty of family, friends, loved ones, and others, who play beautiful roles in our lives. Then comes the song.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Friday Wind Down Meditation: Beverly Wolff 🍑

Now, that Friday is coming to a close, let’s take a break. It’s time to stop with time. Stop the thinking. Stop working. Stop worrying. Just, STOP! Shut down your thoughts for just one moment. It’s time to think, hear, and feel in a different way. Already, we have entered...
YOGA
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy