At the Courthouse
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees. Xavier C. Ray, 23, Topeka, Kan., $125; Michaela D. Gerdes, 31, Beatrice, $75; Brittany M. Peitzmeier, 24, Beatrice, $75; Gage D. Brydle, 21, Clatonia, $50; Nathan D. Koch, 40, Cortland, $25; Justin R. Pekarek, 41, Garland, $75; Kimberly D. Barnard, 62, Beatrice, $75; Tyler J. Ashton, 26, Firestone, Colo., $25; Tamara J. Zimmerman, 62, Beatrice, $25; Crystal D. Badger, 36, Omaha, $75; Jason D. Gadberry, 40, Beatrice, $10; Paul V. Pond, 42, Beatrice, $75; Caden W. Reedy, 18, Beatrice, $25; Colbey J. Nielsen, 19, Sterling, $125; Mary F. Lanning, 67, Wymore, $75; Daniel S. Sullins, 36, Manhattan, Kan., $150; Gary L. Booton, 52, Firth, $25.beatricedailysun.com
