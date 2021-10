Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO