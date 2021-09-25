Pickleball surges in popularity on the North Coast

Once upon a time, Sharon & Mondo Hernandez and Trudy & Roy West decided to bring Pickleball to Foresthill. Through tape dilemmas, bad weather, a global pandemic, a theft of our storage box, countless calls and meetings….Foresthill is now the NEWEST and hottest ticket for Pickleball players. Foresthill not only has the newest courts in the County, but the coolest logo and people any community could possibly have. This dedicated group, led by Sharon Hernandez – has dedicated themselves to Pickleball. Players are young and old alike…and grace the courts sometimes twice a day, 7-days a week. The level of play ranges from beginners to advanced players who are now signing up for tournament action and already impressing Pickleball enthusiasts everywhere they go. Most Foresthill Pickleball players, carry their paddles on vacations – camping, hotel stays, resorts….they are obsessed! On August 30th – the local Pickleballers got to enjoy their Christmas present of a new court and rebound board. This group is proud of their accomplishments to date….and hope the County will still honor their pleas for new nets, a shade structure and lights for after-dark play. Big high five, hugs and kudos – to the fearless leader and person responsible for the new court construction – Sharon Hernandez!! The group welcomes ALL Foresthillians – young and old…to join them in the fastest growing sport in the country PICKLEBALL!!!

FORESTHILL, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO