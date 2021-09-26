CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Marquise Brown, more affecting Week 3 start 'em, sit 'em calls

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's already been plenty of bad news on the WR front, as Antonio Brown (COVID), Diontae Johnson (knee), and Russell Gage (ankle) have been ruled out and Tee Higgins (shoulder) and Jamison Crowder (groin) are "doubtful." Hopefully, you've already planned ahead for life without those guys, but it's the "questionable" pass-catchers, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Marquise Brown, Darnell Mooney, and Evan Engram, who will cause start 'em, sit 'em headaches right up until kickoff. We're here to help with the latest updates on these players so you can finalize your Week 3 fantasy lineups.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

2021 Fantasy Football Week 4 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

It can be difficult to evaluate the tight end position for fantasy football, as it is the most volatile in the game. There are only a handful of consistent fantasy producers, making it hard to stream the position as well. As usual, there is a list of players to consider, while there are others to avoid completely. It’s time to continue our fantasy series with a fantasy football Week 4 start ’em sit ’em evaluation.
NFL
fsutorch.com

Week 4 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em, & Stream ‘Em

With some classic matchups (and some lobsided ones) on deck for Week 4, there are a lot of great options lined up in fantasy football. Sometimes, too many options can make it even more difficult. After many great performances from superstars in Week 3, how do some of the middle tier players line up for this week? Here are some of our players we believe will boom or bust for Week 4.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Week 4 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Let’s face it, you didn’t expect to be contemplating whether you should start Chuba Hubbard in Week 4. Or Sam Darnold. Or Brandon Aiyuk. Or the Ravens D/ST. We could go on, but you get the point. A lot has already changed since draft day, be it because of injuries, breakouts, or disappointments, and that’s causing all sorts of start ’em, sit ’em headaches. Whether you’re undefeated, winless, or somewhere in between in season-long leagues, you need the best Week 4 fantasy lineup advice to help you make the tough calls.
NFL
Sporting News

Week 3 Fantasy Sleepers: Rondale Moore, Quintez Cephus among players on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble

We're on to Week 3, and injuries and unexpected twists (like Brandon Aiyuk) are already causing us to reach deep into our bag of fantasy sleepers to create optimal lineups for our matchups. This week, Rondale Moore and Quintez Cephus are among the top sleepers who could be in line for bigger days than we usually expect, but they're not the only guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble who could come through this week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#American Football#Wr#Covid#Twitter Sn Fantasy#Ppr#Espn#Dfs
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Sporting News

Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Bengals host the Jaguars in Cincinnati for "Thursday Night Football", they will look to improve to 3-1 while the visitors are still looking for the first win of the season. While Cincinnati is surprising with Zac Taylor, 0-3 Jacksonville has looked dysfunctional overall with "rookie" coach Urban Meyer....
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Lions: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

A couple of Ravens should get starts on your Fantasy team against the Lions this week, according to SI's Michael Fabiano. " Williams is in a committee with Latavius Murray, but he still led the Ravens running backs with 35 snaps and a 25.4 percent touch share in Week 2. I like him as a FLEX starter this weekend, as the Ravens face a Lions team that can’t stop the run. In fact, their defense has already surrendered six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners after two weeks."
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy